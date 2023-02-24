Life.Style.Live!

Easterseals Crossroads offers Chair One fitness program for all ages and abilities

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

It is recreational therapy month, and Easterseals Crossroads joined us to showcase their Chair One fitness program. Gina Schulz, CTRS and Manager of Therapeutic Programs for Easterseals Crossroads, told us that the program is accessible for all ages and ability levels.

The mission of Chair One Fitness is to go beyond boundaries created by perceived limitations enabling everyone to stay active mentally and physically no matter age and ability. Easterseals Crossroads has been helping individuals with disabilities and their families live better lives for more than 85 years.

For more information, visit the Easterseals website and connect with them on Facebook.

