Easy and Tasty with Chef Charles: Sauté Summer

(WISH Photo)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Join Chef Charles Bryant, the mastermind behind Hartwell’s Premium, for an Easy & Tasty culinary experience. Today’s theme is “Sauté Summer,” which promises to be a mouthwatering delight with two delectable dishes on the menu. First up is the savory Garlic Chicken Bruschetta, a perfect fusion of flavors that will tantalize your taste buds. Then, get ready to indulge in the delightful Shrimp Florentine Farfalle, a pasta dish infused with succulent shrimp and a touch of Florentine elegance. Don’t miss this opportunity to elevate your cooking skills and savor the deliciousness. For more delightful recipes and culinary inspiration, visit http://hartwellspremium.com/.

(WISH Photos)

