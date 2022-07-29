Life.Style.Live!

Easy back-to-school lunches with Chicken Salad Chick

Emily Eichhorn, Company Marketing Manager at Chicken Salad Chick, shared some delicious back-to-school lunch recipes with us today.

One idea is creating a bento box with different foods in each section. Chicken salad on top of lettuce makes a great lettuce wrap, or as a side by itself! Additional sides include grape salad and veggies.

As far as after school snacks, Emily offered a pimento cheese croissant sandwich.

Chicken Salad Chick is now in 18 states, and they recently opened a fifth location in Indianapolis.