Easy back-to-school lunches with Chicken Salad Chick

Emily Eichhorn, Company Marketing Manager at Chicken Salad Chick, shared some delicious back-to-school lunch recipes with us today.
One idea is creating a bento box with different foods in each section. Chicken salad on top of lettuce makes a great lettuce wrap, or as a side by itself! Additional sides include grape salad and veggies.
As far as after school snacks, Emily offered a pimento cheese croissant sandwich.
Chicken Salad Chick is now in 18 states, and they recently opened a fifth location in Indianapolis.