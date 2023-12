Easy & Tasty roasted grapes with Chef Charles

Joining us today is Chef Charles with two recipes you can take into the New Year!

In the first segment, he made Pan Seared Pork Chops with Caramelized Onions, Grapes, and Fresh Rosemary.

In the second segment, he made Roasted Grapes with Mascarpone Cheese and Pistachios.

For more information, visit http://hartwellspremium.com/.