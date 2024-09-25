Easy & Tasty with Chef Charles: How to make multiple treats with the same ingredients

Chef Charles Bryant from Hartwell’s Premium joined us to discuss simple yet delicious recipes. His theme for today is “Same Ingredients, Different Dish,” showing how you can make two different treats using similar ingredients.

In the first segment, Chef Charles shared how to prepare Blueberry Amaretto Semifreddo with Pistachios. This frozen dessert combines the sweetness of blueberries with the nutty flavor of pistachios and a hint of amaretto.

He introduced Amaretto Crème Anglaise for the second segment with Toasted Chocolate Brioche. This rich dessert features a smooth amaretto-flavored sauce served with chocolate brioche for a delicious twist.

For more recipes and updates, visit Hartwell’s Premium on Facebook: Hartwell’s Premium Facebook Page.