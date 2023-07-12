Easy & Tasty with Chef Charles: Summer soups

Join Chef Charles Bryant, from Hartwell’s Premium, as he shares two delicious summer soup recipes. In the first segment, Chef Charles prepares a flavorful Black Bean Soup with Chicken Chorizo. This hearty soup combines the richness of black beans with the smoky spiciness of chicken chorizo, creating a satisfying and nutritious dish. In the second segment, Chef Charles delights us with a refreshing Fresh Garden Gazpacho topped with Toasted Havarti Cheese, Soppressata, and Almonds. This chilled soup showcases the vibrant flavors of fresh garden vegetables, complemented by creamy cheese and crunchy almonds.

