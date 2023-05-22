Education Monday: Ivy Tech preparing students through psychology program

Dr. Lorie Davis, the program chair of Psychology at Ivy Tech Community College, joined us this morning for Education Monday. The focus of the discussion was on the psychology program offered by Ivy Tech and the opportunities it provides for students.

This program is designed to equip students with a solid foundation in the field, preparing them to pursue a four-year degree in psychology.

Psychology is a fast-growing field with an above-average employment growth rate. Consider entering the field as a Mental Health Counselor, a role that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts will grow at a rate of 22% between 2021 and 2031.

Students delve into various aspects of psychology, including understanding and interpreting scientific research, exploring the complexities of human and animal behavior, and studying human growth and development throughout a lifespan.

With small class sizes, students benefit from personalized feedback, group discussions, and hands-on learning experiences.

One notable aspect of Ivy Tech’s psychology program is the faculty’s emphasis on teaching and practical experience. Faculty members bring real-world expertise into the classroom, enhancing the learning experience for students.

Upon completing an associate degree in psychology, students have the option to enter the workforce or continue their education. For those who choose immediate employment, various career options are available, including roles such as psychiatric technicians, social and human services assistants, home care aides, family advocates, youth counselors, and social science research assistants.

For further information about Ivy Tech’s psychology program, visit https://www.ivytech.edu/programs/all-academic-programs/school-of-arts-sciences-education/psychology/.