Education Mondays: IVY+ Careerlink Program, upcoming Indianapolis Job and Resource Fair

In this exclusive program, IVY Tech Community College allows full-time employees to earn a credential through online and on-campus coursework.

Tracey Jackson, executive director of IVY+ CareerLink, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about their current program opportunities and upcoming job fair.

The Office of IVY+ CareerLink (formerly known as CCEC) at Ivy Tech Central Indiana provides services and development to students, alumni, and employers. IVY+ CareerLink combines the efforts of career development and employer engagement to address the needs of both students and employers/workforce in our community. This new, strategic approach will emphasize career readiness practices alongside preparation throughout a student’s college experience. Additionally, employers will be engaged to provide valuable input in the student’s experience, while still receiving targeted services to address their workforce needs.

Achieve Your Degree is an exclusive program with Ivy Tech Community College, which allows full-time employees to earn a credential through a combination of online and on-campus coursework. Designed with both the student and employer in mind, Achieve Your Degree allows employees to further their education without the financial barriers, and gives employers a chance to strengthen their workforce and decrease employee turnover.

“Elevate: Change Starts Here” is a justice involved program initiative the Ivy Tech Indianapolis Campus will launch to provide resources to justice involved youth and adults, incarcerated individuals, correctional staff and individuals on parole/probation to reduce the rate of recidivism and provide access to high quality education to support careers in high-wage, high demand jobs in Marion, Boone and Hendricks Counties. Individuals who take advantage of this program will gain access to a partnership between Ivy Tech Indianapolis, APDS, Shepherd Community Center, PACE and many other organizations.

IVY Tech is also partnering with Congressman André Carson for the Indianapolis Job and Resource Fair.

It’s happening on Tuesday, August 30 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Ivy Tech Culinary and Conference Center (2820 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN ).

The Indianapolis Job and Resource Fair is an opportunity for Indiana’s best businesses to connect with hardworking Hoosier jobseekers. This event provides the tools necessary for individuals to compete and succeed in the increasingly competitive economy.

For more information, click here.

