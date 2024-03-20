“Eggcellent Easter” fun with Lifestyle and Parenting Expert Sherri French

Easter means family, fun and hosting! Lifestyle and Parenting Expert Sherri French is here today with some “eggcellent” Easter ideas to host the perfect get together this Easter.

Making Easter prep easy

Shipt

Shipt logo bag

Free 14-day free trial of membership

$99 per year for membership (includes unlimited free delivery of all orders over $35, exclusive member savings, access to features like Preferred Shopper, and more)

· With savings on popular Easter candy, Shipt has your Easter basket list covered this year with same-day delivery options for retailers like Target, Walgreens, your favorite local grocery store, and more.

· Get your chocolate eggs, themed candy, and more delivered right to your door to check basket building off your list this year, plus save $5 when you spend $15 on candy and chocolate.

· Shipt knows how important family meals during Easter are, so they are offering $10 off orders of $40 or more for customers as they prepare for that big Easter brunch.

· This Easter, focus less on running errands and more on the fun of prepping and hosting that the holiday brings to your family and friends.

Online 14-day free trial of Shipt membership available at shipt.com/pricing.

Be creative this Easter

Crayola

Color Wonder Barbie – $8.99

Color Wonder Bluey – $8.99

Color Wonder Princess boxed set – $5.00

24 ct Colors of Kindness Crayons – $1.99

24 ct Colors of the World Crayons – $1.99

24 ct Pastel Crayons – $3.99

· Parents will love the colorful alternative to candy with Crayola Color Wonder. Color Wonder markers bring peace as colors show up only on special Color Wonder paper, preventing skin, clothes, and carpets from stains.

· Bluey is a preschool favorite and new this year is the ever-beautiful Barbie and small boxed sets like Disney Princess.

· National Crayon Day is also on Easter this year and we can’t forget to add new Pastels, Colors of Kindness and Colors of the World crayons to their baskets!

Available at retailers nationwide

Appetizer Ready

Herdez

HERDEZ® Avo Tomatillo Salsa – $5.49

· HERDEZ® Avo Tomatillo Salsa combines the authentic flavors of avocado and tomatillo in a delicious, refrigerated salsa.

· Crafted from tomatillos, avocados, cilantro, lime, onion and green chili peppers, this delicious kitchen staple makes a tasty sauce or topping for any Easter or spring-themed entrée or snack, turning up the flavor on everything from fish tacos and vegetable wraps to beef enchiladas and more.

· HERDEZ® Avo Tomatillo Salsa is made with real Hass avocados and no preservatives added.

· HERDEZ® is the No. 1 selling salsa brand in Mexico and known for simple, quality ingredients that transport your tastebuds to the real, bold flavors of Mexico.

Available at Acme and Walmart

The perfect addition to your morning or basket

Limited Edition Spring Fruity PEBBLES™ Cereal

Limited Edition Spring Fruity PEBBLES™ Cereal

· Get into the swing of spring with Limited Edition Spring Fruity PEBBLES!

· Spring Fruity PEBBLES features the same fruity taste you know and love with a mixture of pink, green, yellow and blue flakes to capture the colors of spring.

· Spring Fruity PEBBLES is the perfect addition to any Easter basket! Whether included as a cereal, or as a Fruity PEBBLES Crispy Treat, its vibrant colors and fruity flavor are perfect for your kids’ Easter basket.

Available at retailers nationwide including Walmart.

Host or gift

Scent Theory

Sun-Kissed Melon – $4.98

Coconut Dreams – $4.98

Shooting Star – $4.98

Berries & Bubbly – $4.98

· Scent Theory is a luxury-minded bodycare collection that is deliciously scented and makes the endless getting ready cycle a little less tedious, and a touch luxurious. As a Walmart elevated brand, they are focused on delivering an elevated customer experience at an affordable price every day!

· It’s the perfect addition to any Easter basket!

· Made in USA

· Accessible: great value at friendly prices

· Lightweight, ultra-hydrating hand and body cream

· Made with coconut oil, shea butter, and cocoa butter for long-lasting moisture

· Suitable for all skin types

· Find at Walmart and www.walmart.com

To find details on all of these Eggcellent Easter ideas head to @momhint on Instagram and TikTok.