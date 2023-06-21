Eiteljorg Indian Market and Festival coming soon

The 31st annual Eiteljorg Indian Market and Festival, located at the Eiteljorg Museum in downtown Indianapolis, promises a captivating experience for visitors. Brandi Crocker, the manager of special events and artist engagement at the Eiteljorg Museum, joined the camera to discuss the highlights of the event.

Attendees can expect to immerse themselves in the rich Native American culture and witness the talent of 130 Native American artists from the United States and Canada. The artists will showcase and sell their stunning artwork, including jewelry, pottery, paintings, sculptures, baskets, and more. Alongside the art displays, there will be engaging performances of Native American music and dance throughout both days. Additionally, visitors can savor the flavors of delicious food truck options available on-site.

To attend the festival, guests can purchase tickets in advance for $20 or acquire them at the gate for $25. Children aged 17 and under can enter for free, and Eiteljorg Museum members also enjoy free admission. The ticket price includes access to both the Indian Market and Festival as well as the Eiteljorg Museum. For convenient parking, the White River State Park underground garage is available. Further details and ticket information can be found on the Eiteljorg Museum’s website, Eiteljorg.org. By attending this event, visitors have the opportunity to support Native American artists, indulge in cultural performances, and appreciate the diverse array of artwork on display.