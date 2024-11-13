Holiday magic comes alive in Indy with annual Jingle Rails exhibit

The Eiteljorg Museum in Indianapolis is kicking off the holiday season with its annual “Jingle Rails: The Great Western Adventure” exhibit, a model train display that has become a local tradition. Running through January 20, the exhibit features intricate layouts, natural materials, and new additions for 2024, including a miniature version of the Madam Walker Legacy Center. WISH-TV Contributor Barney Wood takes us out and about to gain a sneak peek.

Paul Busse, founder of Applied Imagination, is the creative force behind Jingle Rails. The company, established in 1991, specializes in garden railways and uses natural materials like bark, moss, and leaves to create immersive displays. “Each layout we create is unique,” Busse’s team shared, noting their displays are also featured in New York and Chicago. “But this is the best one.”

A Behind-the-Scenes Look

Constructing the Jingle Rails exhibit takes meticulous planning and a week-long effort. “We raise the tables, construct the train tracks, add snow blankets, and finish with glitter,” the team explained. This year’s display features G-gauge model trains, a large-scale variety that can run indoors or outdoors. According to volunteer Mike, who helps maintain the trains, “They run seven hours a day, adding up to 47 hours a week. It’s a challenge because these are big toy trains, and that really stresses them.”

The trains move through highly detailed landscapes depicting iconic scenes of the American West, as well as landmarks of Indianapolis. This year’s new addition, the Madam Walker Legacy Center, honors African American cultural contributions and the legacy of entrepreneur and activist Madam C.J. Walker.

A Holiday Tradition for All Ages

For many, the connection between trains and the holidays evokes nostalgia. “There’s something about the holidays and model trains—they just go together,” visitors have remarked. Jingle Rails uses natural materials like sycamore leaves, cinnamon sticks, and mahogany to create its intricate settings, adding to the exhibit’s charm.

Since its debut in 2010, the exhibit has grown annually, introducing new features and details. Highlights include a working model of Old Faithful and hidden characters in the displays, making each visit a unique experience.

Visiting the Exhibit

The popularity of Jingle Rails draws visitors of all ages, from families with children to lifelong train enthusiasts. With its mix of artistry, history, and interactivity, the exhibit is a must-see for anyone looking to celebrate the holiday season.

For more information, including ticket details and museum hours, visit Eiteljorg Museum’s official website.