El Caporal: A flavorful journey into Mexican tradition and beyond

El Caporal Mexican Restaurant, located on the northwest side of Indianapolis, just opened and they’re ready to serve up some delicious food!

Owners Lizeth Ayala and Jonathan Martinez have brought authentic Mexican cuisine and international flavors to their diverse menu.

The restaurant’s signature dishes, such as their mouthwatering Caporal steak and the flavorful tortas, have quickly become local favorites.

On weekends, guests can savor Mexican homemade soups and enjoy specially priced buckets of beer, making it the perfect spot for a relaxing evening.

If you’re in the mood for entertainment, El Caporal also offers karaoke on Friday and Saturday nights.

Join us as we explore the vibrant world of El Caporal Mexican Restaurant with its passionate owners, Lizeth and Jonathan, as they prepare dishes like french toast and the savory Caporal Steak Dinner.