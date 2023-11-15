El Toro Bravo to celebrate new location grand opening

El Toro Bravo, notorious for its delicious food offerings and entertainment, has a special surprise!

The restaurant is opening a new location, El Toro Prime, at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 16th.

As a part of the celebration, guests can look forward to a lively atmosphere with both a mariachi band and a DJ in attendance.

Isreal Vázquez joined us to share more information about the new location and how this will improve their business and service to the community.

Of course, they brought yummy food on set.

We started the show off with brunch and ended with dinner, all in one hour! That’s the magic that happens when you combine TV and El Toro Bravo!

For those who haven’t yet had the pleasure of savoring the restaurant’s fantastic food, entertainment, and ambiance, the grand opening of El Toro Prime on November 16th is the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in a world of flavor and excitement.

Go ahead and make your first visit with them at their grand opening tomorrow that’s sure to leave you feeling full and excited!

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY EL TORO BRAVO.