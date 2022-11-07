Life.Style.Live!

Election Day activities you can expect at Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site

The home of the 23rd President, Benjamin Harrison, also serves as a voting center for Marion County residents and is a beautiful backdrop connected to political history here in Indiana – either inside one of the historic homes’ rooms or on the iconic front porch.

Lindsey Beckley, special events and marketing manager at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site

Live! Election Day, November 8, 2022, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Guests can visit the Harrison family home and be transported to the year 1888 as household staff and family members, recreated by actors, eagerly await the results of a close election in which Benjamin Harrison currently has the lead. Tours start in the Welcome Center, located in the red barn behind the home. Register here.

‘Honk if you Voted’ signs. Free to members and supporters, to general public with a donation of any amount. P.S. Ok, ok—why honk a car horn? Believe it or not, Benjamin Harrison was the first president to ride in a vehicle. Read the full story here, on page 13 of The Statesman (Volume 42, Issue 2). Beep, beep!

Special edition ‘I Voted’ stickers provided to voters on November 8th, of for those who are mailing in ballots, the Presidential Site has provided a print-at-home sticker file here with new voting sticker options for the whole family, including Future Voter, I Voted @ Home, I Made My Parents Vote & I Voted (It’s In The Mail!). Share photos on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter using #IVotedWithHarrison.

For background, here’s more info on Harrison’s Presidential campaign in Indiana:

On June 25, 1888, news swept the city of Indianapolis that one of its own would be receiving the nomination for the presidency. The news came near-instantaneously across the electric telegraph lines from Chicago, and the city erupted collectively in celebrations that would become known as “that night Indianapolis roared”. What followed that summer and fall was a vigorous campaign for the presidency conducted right here from Delaware Street. National attention focused on Indianapolis as never before. Day by day, crowds swelled into the thousands, with visitors, delegations, and supporters coming from across the country to listen to the Hoosier candidate. Ultimately more than 300,000 people heard Benjamin Harrison articulate his vision for the country, delivered extemporaneously from the same front steps gracing the museum’s entrance today.

