Elevated Citizen offers custom jackets and overcoats for winter wardrobe upgrade

With the holiday season and colder months approaching, many people are looking to elevate their winter wardrobes. Local expert and designer Gregory “G” Richshafer of Elevated Citizen recently discussed the art and process behind creating custom jackets, overcoats, and suits that combine style with seasonal practicality. Richshafer brought a model, recent Indiana University Kelley School of Business graduate Chase Wampler, to illustrate the design process from the initial fabric selection to the finished piece.

Rickshafer explained how he approaches each client consultation, often meeting them at home, in the office, or at a local coffee shop. “The first thing we’re going to do is talk about fabrics,” Richshafer said, adding that he tailors every session to the individual’s needs and style preferences. Wampler, for instance, expressed interest in a versatile green jacket that could work for both the office and social outings. After reviewing fabric options, the two settled on a textured waffle pattern with a bold, contrasting lining chosen by Shafer to give the jacket a unique touch.

For winter wear, Richshafer advised choosing materials over 300 grams per meter for added warmth and durability. He pointed out the importance of heavier fabric during colder months, contrasting with lighter year-round options. His approach is not only practical but also personalized; the final garment reflects both the client’s style and the season’s needs.

Four weeks after the initial consultation, Richshafer unveiled Chase’s completed jacket for the first time. “Look at that,” Richshafer said, showing off the jacket’s details, including a custom label, contrasting accents, and functional buttons. Wampler was clearly impressed, remarking on how perfectly the jacket fit, thanks to Shafer’s meticulous measurements and craftsmanship.

Richshafer also showcased an overcoat, highlighting its role as a stylish and functional winter staple. He explained that the piece should comfortably layer over a suit or jacket, making it an ideal choice for colder weather. The overcoat he displayed, designed to hit just above the knee, is made to keep wearers warm without sacrificing style.

Those interested in custom jackets or overcoats from Elevated Citizen can connect through Instagram, where Richshafer shares his latest designs and client projects at @elevatedcitizengr or @elevatedcitizen, as well as through the company’s website, elevatedcitizen.com.