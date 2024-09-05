Ellie Laks talks about the healing power of animals in ‘Cow Hug Therapy’

Ellie Laks, author of “Cow Hug Therapy” and founder of The Gentle Barn, joined us to discuss how animals can help reduce anxiety and stress.

Laks has dedicated her life to helping rescue animals and showing how they, in turn, can help people heal.

The Gentle Barn, with three locations across the U.S., provides a safe space for animals and humans to connect.

In her new book, “Cow Hug Therapy,” Laks explains how simple interactions with animals—like hugging a cow—can bring comfort and calm during difficult times.

She shared that our furry friends can help more than we realize and offered helpful tips on how animals can reduce anxiety in our everyday lives.

Laks’ wants everyone to know that animals have a special way of soothing and grounding us, and they play a vital role in improving our mental health.

Whether it’s a cow, a dog, or any other animal, they remind us to slow down, connect, and feel better.