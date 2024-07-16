Empowering the Latinx community: Amigos, The Richmond Latino Center

Since 1999, Amigos, The Richmond Latino Center has worked to empower the Latinx community in Richmond and Wayne County.

Their mission is to help the Latinx community engage actively and to promote learning, cooperation, and respect across cultures.

Their focus is on education, health, social services, and creating cultural connections.

Amigos believes that understanding, teamwork, support, and respect will lead to a stronger community.

Diversity and Inclusion

Diversity and inclusion are at the heart of Amigos’ mission. They aim to build a community that respects and represents different cultures, backgrounds, languages, and viewpoints. Amigos strives to create positive social change by empowering underrepresented groups and engaging everyone in respectful and creative ways.

Equal Opportunity Statement

Amigos is dedicated to providing an inclusive and equitable environment for all participants. They value diversity and are committed to offering equal opportunities regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, disability, or any other protected status under the law.

Addressing Discrimination

Amigos believes in equal opportunity and non-discrimination. They aim to create a welcoming and respectful environment where everyone can thrive. If anyone feels they have experienced discrimination while accessing Amigos’ programs or services, they are encouraged to file a complaint.

Filing a Complaint

If a participant believes their rights have been violated, they can file a complaint with either the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute or the Office for Civil Rights (OCR). These agencies investigate discrimination allegations and enforce relevant laws.

To file a complaint with the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute:

Contact the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute for the necessary forms or access their website for online submission. Complete the complaint form with accurate and detailed information about the incident. Submit the form and any supporting evidence to the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. The Institute will review the complaint, initiate an investigation, and inform the participant of the outcome and any further actions.

To file a complaint with the Office for Civil Rights (OCR):

Contact the Office for Civil Rights for the necessary forms or access their website for online submission. Complete the complaint form with accurate and detailed information about the incident. Submit the form and any supporting evidence to the Office for Civil Rights. The OCR will review the complaint, initiate an investigation, and inform the participant of the outcome and any further actions.

Support Throughout the Process

Amigos is committed to supporting participants throughout the complaint process. They encourage anyone who believes they have experienced discrimination to come forward and use the available resources to seek resolution.

Together, Amigos and the community can uphold the principles of equal opportunity, fairness, and inclusivity. For any questions or assistance in filing a complaint, please reach out to Amigos. They are there to listen, support, and work towards a more equitable future for all.

For more information, visit Amigos, The Richmond Latino Center.