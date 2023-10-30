Empowerment in style: Fashion Boss 21’s mission to boost confidence and community growth

Join Colton Howard, the host of “Creating Style with Colton,” as he explores the exciting world of fashion with special guests Heather Hobbs, Owner of Fashion Boss 21, and Samantha Casey, Owner of Indy Fashion Producer.

They joined us Monday morning to showcase an array of stylish clothing items, including jumpsuits, dresses, tops, and pants, across categories for women, men, and children.

Fashion Boss 21 isn’t just about clothing; it’s about empowerment and boosting confidence.

With plans for three annual fashion shows and a commitment to hosting charity events, Fashion Boss 21’s mission is to make everyone feel truly unique and empowered in their style.

Tune in to discover the meaning behind the fashion show, where to buy tickets, and how Fashion Boss 21 is making a positive impact in the community.

Don’t miss this style-packed segment!