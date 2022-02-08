Life.Style.Live!

En Pointe Indiana Ballet gives preview of ‘Curiosity’ performance

“Curiosity” is an annual original performance by En Pointe Indiana Ballet.

The show is a love story and jazz-inspired piece set in the romantic Victorian era when the Industrial Revolution was new and fantastic!

Sage Grimpe, Madi Cox and Abby Burnette, dancers from En Pointe’s Pre-Professional Day Program, joined us today to give us a preview of “Curiosity” and to share more about what people can expect at the show.

“Curiosity” is inspired by Cirque du Soleil® and features the perfect blend of curious surprises and a fast-paced playful score.

From year to year, the annual performance is always evolving with new elements, choreography, costuming and dramatic theatrical face and body paint by local artist Tabitha Wilbanks.

This year, Curiosity features two fantastical acts, over 60 dancers and local aerialist, Taylor Moss.

It’s perfect for audiences of all ages and for outings including date night, a friends night, a family-fun excursion or even a solo night out.

You can see the performances on Friday, Feb 11 and Saturday, Feb 12 at Noblesville High School. Tickets start at $15.

En Pointe Indiana Ballet just celebrated five years in Noblesville Indiana in 2021. It’s a classical ballet studio serving dance students 3-22, including pre-professional students. The studio also features jazz, tap, hip hop, modern and contemporary styles of dance

En Pointe Indiana Ballet’s co-artistic directors, Pollyana Ribeiro and Robert Moore, are husband and wife and have each danced professionally for over 20 years. Additionally, they have traveled around the world dancing and teaching with world-renowned companies. They have achieved ballet master status.

En Pointe Indiana Ballet welcomes any student eager to learn ballet techniques and offers a free trial class for any new student.

Each summer En Pointe Indiana Ballet features a summer intensive for experienced ballet students featuring high-profile guest instructors from across the globe. This year’s runs May 31st – June 25th. En Pointe Indiana Ballet also has summer dance camp offerings for students ages 3-12.

Annually, En Pointe Indiana Ballet also performs a full-length ballet. This year’s event is the beloved Don Quixote in April 2022. Tickets will go on sale very soon.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit:

enpointeindiana.com

enpointe.yapsody.com

