End of summer cocktail recipes with Alcomy LLC’s Brett Butler

Brett Butler, the creative mixologist behind Alcomy LLC, brings a dash of innovation and a splash of culinary artistry to the world of cocktails. He joined us this morning to unveil the “Lemon Ginger Drops” cocktail.

It’s a symphony of flavors, blending Madagascar Vanilla Bean-infused vodka, Dry Curacao, Limoncello, and fresh citrus juices, all elevated with a zing of liquid ginger. With Brett’s mixology, each sip is a journey through a landscape of taste, making it a delightful choice for any gathering.

In the second segment, Brett takes us on a “(One Last) Summer Thyme Fling.” This cocktail is a masterpiece of mixology, combining botanical gin, Genepy, rhubarb syrup, fresh lemon juice, and a surprising twist of Artisano’s Grapefruit Balsamic Vinegar. Fresh strawberries and thyme join the party, adding depth and complexity to the drink. Brett Butler’s Alcomy LLC is more than a mixology service; it’s an artistic journey that turns every sip into a memorable experience.

To explore the world of Alcomy LLC and Brett Butler’s concoctions further, visit his website at thealcomyexperience.com, and connect with him on social media via @alcomylife on Facebook and Instagram.

If you’re in Indiana, you’re in luck! Alcomy Elixirs can be found at various Summer Farmer’s Markets in Carmel, Fishers, Broad Ripple, Zionsville, and Noblesville through September. With Alcomy, it’s “Farm to Glass, Flaired with Class,” and each sip tells a unique story of creativity and passion.

Want to mix up these drinks at home in your kitchen? Take a look at the recipes below!

Lemon Ginger Drops

2 oz. Vodka infused with Madagascar Vanilla Bean

.75 oz. Dry Curacao

1 oz. Limoncello

1 oz. Fresh Blood Orange Juice

1 oz. Fresh Meyer Lemon Juice

.5 oz. Liquid Ginger Juice Shot

2-3 Sprigs Fresh Rosemary

Add the rosemary, orange and lemon juices to a mixing tin and muddle for about 20 seconds until thoroughly mashed, extracting the full flavor of the rosemary. Add the rest of the ingredients, ice and shake vigorously for another 20 seconds until well chilled, frothed and emulsified. Double strain into a Coup or Martini glass. Flame the rosemary garnish for aromatics and garnish with a lemon twist and dehydrated blood orange. Enjoy!

(One Last) Summer Thyme Fling

2 oz. Botanical Gin

1 oz. Genepy

1 oz. Rhubarb syrup

1 oz. Fresh lemon juice

.5 oz. Artisano’s Grapefruit Balsamic Vinegar

4-5 Fresh Strawberries

2-3 sprigs Fresh Thyme

Add the fresh thyme, lemon juice and rhubarb syrup to a cocktail shaker. Muddle for about 20 seconds. Add the rest of the ingredients, ice and shake vigorously for another 20 seconds until well chilled and emulsified. Double strain into a Coup or Martini glass. Garnish with fresh thyme, lemon zest and grated frozen strawberry.