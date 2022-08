Life.Style.Live!

Engineer talks sustainable alternatives to diesel powered school buses

It’s that time of year again. School is in session, and most people can agree that every child deserves a safe, clean and healthy ride to school.

Emily Calandrelli, engineer and TV Host, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” as she is teaming up with Energy for Everyone Propane to promote a sustainable alternative for powering school buses.

For more information, visit BetterOurBuses.com.

