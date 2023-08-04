Enjoy all things jazz and food at the Carmel Jazz Fest!

This morning on lifestyle live, Cody and Kayla hosted the executive director of the Carmel Jazz Fest, Blair Clark, and Heather Clark of the Downtown Farm Stand Second Story Lounge talking all things jazz and food!!

Sara and Dave Ring, who are local organic farmers, started their small farm in 1999 and began running the farm full-time in 2007. The goal is to provide the people of Indiana with fresh and organic produce and fill in the gaps for things we can’t find locally. The Downtown Farm Store continues to provide Indianapolis with produce and goods sourced from local farmers to build the community and stimulate the local economy. According to the Downtown Farm Store, “weekly deliveries include everything from organic fruits and vegetables to processors that smoke local pastured meats, to local creameries that make cheese, to 100% grass-fed beef, to pastured chicken and pork, to local honey and eggs.” Anything not sourced locally is still purchased from certified organic producers, to help round out their selection. They also cater and offer services such as box lunches, appetizer trays, buffet meals, or elegant sit-down dinners, as well as host micro-weddings on-site for up to 50 people.

Their hours are normally Thursday through Saturday from 5:00 pm – 11:00 pm and they are located at 107 S Mulberry Street in downtown Muncie, Indiana. But they will be closed for the upcoming Carmel Jazz Festival occurring from August 11th to August 12th. The menu for the Jazz Fest will include craft barbecue with live fire cooking and pasture-raised local meats from Gunthorp Farms and a craft cocktail bar utilizing organic and local ingredients. Vegan and Vegetarian options will also be available, as well as a dessert menu featuring a Blueberry Shortcake with whipped cream. For more information about The Downtown Farm Store or The Carmel Jazz Festival, click here.