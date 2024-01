Enjoy authentic Efo Egusi stew from The Jollof Buka

Sarah Awoyomi and her family joined “Life.Style.Live!” to share authentic African dishes from her restaurant The Jollof Buka!

She prepared an Ego Egusi with assorted meats. She fried the egusi to add to the delicious stew. To accompany the stew, she made a pounded yam.

To learn more about the restaurant click here. It is located at 2501 West Washington St, Indianapolis, Indiana.