Enjoy homemade soul food from ‘Nothin’ Like Nita’s’

Renita Lynn, the talent behind Nothin’ Like Nita’s, joined us to share her love for cooking and her delicious Bar-B-Q Chicken recipe.

Renita walked us through preparing the chicken in the segment, highlighting her special techniques and the final touches that make her dish stand out.

Although she focused on cooking the chicken during the show, she also mentioned bringing some sides to complete the meal.

Renita shared that she has been passionate about cooking for many years, turning her love for food into a successful business.

The idea for Nothin’ Like Nita’s came from Renita’s desire to share her unique recipes and cooking style with a wider audience. Her goal was to create a brand that reflects her personal touch in every dish.

Renita aims to grow Nothin’ Like Nita’s into a household name, known for delicious, home-cooked meals that bring people together.

You can find her on Instagram here. Watch the full interview above to learn how she gets down in the kitchen!