Enlace Academy: Hispanic Heritage Month Art Fair

Nothing Bundt Cakes: Fall Flavors

by: Divine Triplett
The Mind Trust is hosting Enlace Academy’s LatinX/Hispanic Art Event, celebrating diverse cultures.

Stephanie Campos, La Jefa, introduces Enlace Academy, a charter school in Indianapolis’ International Marketplace community with a focus on serving Multilingual learners and fostering a loving, community-centered environment.

The event is a museum showcasing student-made artifacts and artwork from six LatinX/Hispanic countries, with an interactive exhibit by artist Beatriz Vasquez.

Denise Hernandez, La Reina, details the countries represented and highlights exhibits from Nicaragua, México, and Puerto Rico.

The event is free and open to all in the school community, fostering unity and cultural appreciation.

