Ensemble Folklórico Indy kicks off Mexican Independence Day

Ensemble Folklórico Indianapolis is set to captivate audiences this Saturday, September 16, 2023, as it coincides with Mexican Independence Day, also known as “El Grito de la Independencia.” This annual celebration commemorates Mexico’s declaration of independence from Spain in 1810.

Ensemble Folklórico presents a mesmerizing traditional ballet performance, drawing inspiration from various states of the Mexican Republic. Each performance intricately weaves together the unique history, culture, and traditions of Mexico’s North, Central, and Southern regions.

The renowned dancer and choreographer Amalia Hernandez founded Ballet Folklórico de Mexico in 1952, fusing traditional dances with contemporary movements. In Folklórico, women gracefully twirl and sway, their vibrant skirts billowing as they focus on intricate footwork, while men complement the performance with distinctive attire, including boots, hats, and masks.

Both men and women don vibrant, traditional Mexican Aztec clothing, with subtle nuances conveying specific meanings. For instance, the placement of a headdress can signify a woman’s marital status, and the pocket where a man tucks his kerchief holds significance in the dance.

This weekend’s performance at Newfield’s will showcase a breathtaking journey through the dances of Nuevo Leon, Jalisco, Michoacán, Chiapas, Yucatan, culminating in Veracruz. This captivating showcase encompasses six distinct ballet performances, each meticulously representing its respective state.

Audiences can experience these enchanting performances live on Saturday, September 16, with showtimes at 3 pm and 7 pm. Tickets are priced at $24 for members and $30 for non-members, offering approximately two hours of immersive entertainment with intermissions. Prepare to be swept off your feet by the live music and the artistry of these uniquely crafted performances.