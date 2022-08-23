Life.Style.Live!

Eric Medlen Memorial Charity Golf Tournament honors late NHRA driver, raises money for charity

The annual Eric Medlen Memorial Charity Golf Tournament honors the late NHRA FunnyCar driver Eric Medlen, and all funds raised from the event are donated to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital (PMCH) at Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis.

The tournament is happening Thursday, September 1 at Eagle Creek Golf Course (8802 West 56th Street Indianapolis, IN 46234) beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Katie Lucas, senior vice president of strategy and philanthropy for Lucas Oil Products, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share the significance of the golf tournament in the community and how people can support the cause. Here’s more from her:

Eric Medlen was a talented, charismatic and aspiring young Funny Car driver who passed away 15 years ago in a tragic on-track accident. Eric was a very close friend of Morgan & Katie Lucas’, competing together in NHRA Drag Racing. The golf tournament was created to honor Eric’s memory and generosity-helping local children throughout Indiana by supporting Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital

Throughout the years, our mission has remained the same – honoring Eric by helping the children of Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent. With the generous support of our sponsors, golfers and corporate partners, we have been able to donate over $850,000 to PMCH!

