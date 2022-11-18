Life.Style.Live!

Erika Schlick shares Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad with Apples & Cranberries recipe

Erika Schlick, health coach, blogger and cookbook author, shared how to make Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad with Apples & Cranberries recipe.

Schlick helps run the food blog, The Trail To Health and is the cookbook author behind Wandering Palate. Wandering Palate is a 28-day meal plan of healthy paleo travel-inspired recipes that help me stay healthy after years of chronic illness.

Schlick is currently in remission after being sick with Lyme disease for over 6 years. Healthy food and diet was a key player in her recovery, so much so that once she recovered she wrote my cookbook which is all paleo, gluten-free, dairy-free and travel-inspired recipes. They keep her healthy and in remission.

