Chef Erin Oechsle to compete in World Food Championships’ seafood category

Chef Erin Oechsle is preparing to compete in the World Food Championships on Saturday, November 9, in the seafood category, with a theme focused on fusion cuisine. This will be her first time competing in the event since 2019, when it was held in Dallas. “We’re super pumped,” Oechsle said, expressing her excitement about the competition now being hosted locally.

Though the dish she is currently making, a Thai green curry risotto, is not what she will be competing with, it showcases her approach to creating unique fusion dishes. “I went with green onions because the Holy Trinity for Asian cuisine is ginger, garlic, and green onions,” she explained while describing the risotto. She also added coconut milk for a twist, saying, “Coconut milk brings a nice finish, and I think it will balance out well with the Parmesan.”

Oechsle emphasized the importance of thinking through each element in a competition dish, from flavor balance to judge preferences. “You want to think different, but not too different,” she said. “If it’s too spicy and the judge can’t handle it, that could cost you.”

In addition to the risotto, Oechsle demonstrated how to sear scallops. She explained the challenge of working with frozen scallops in Indiana but still achieved a result she was satisfied with. “Go for the larger ones. They cook better and don’t get rubbery.”

The chef finished the dish by garnishing it with “sexy scallions” and a homemade chili crunch oil, ensuring each bite would encapsulate the fusion flavors. “You really want to make sure you’ve got all the elements—crunchy, salty, sweet,” Oechsle concluded.