Eskenazi Health seeks artist applications for new Health Center

Eskenazi Health has partnered with two Indianapolis organizations, 60 on Center and GANGGANG, to purchase and commission new art pieces! The pieces will be displayed at the new Eskenazi Health Center location that will open in 2024 near the corner of East 38th Street and North Arlington Avenue. Indiana artisans, professional artists and artist-led teams with Indiana connections, especially those with a strong personal connection to Indianapolis’ Eastside, are encouraged to apply.

Dr. Kim McElroy-Jones from Eskenazi Health joined “Life.Style.Live!” to share more information about the art program.

One of the hallmarks of the Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital and several other Eskenazi Health locations is the vast collection of artwork displayed. The Eskenazi Health Public Art Collection was created to enhance the healing environment, represent the diversity and brilliance of our community, and carry forward Eskenazi Health’s deep and long-standing connection with the people of Indianapolis. Now, Eskenazi Health seeks to expand this collection for one of its newer locations. Along with partners 60 on Center and GANGGANG, Eskenazi Health seeks to expand its collection while continuing to highlight local artists and art collections.

All skillsets and levels of artist production are welcome to apply. Acquisitions may range from the purchase of singular or multiple artworks, a numbered edition, or body of works. The themes and subject matter of art should support Eskenazi Health’s mission to advocate, care, teach and serve; support the initiative to promote healing; and consider the diversity of the community served. A range of mediums are welcome for submission, including but not limited to oil, watercolor, acrylic, graphite, charcoal, pastels, photography, ceramics, printmaking, textile and mixed media.

The application window is now open and will close at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 17. All applications will be reviewed by Eskenazi Health, 60 on Center and GANGGANG with selections made by Oct. 30. This is a direct purchase, and all artworks will be acquired by Dec. 15. Information on the submission guidelines can be found at https://www.eskenazihealth.edu/programs/eskenazi-health-public-art-collection/east-38th-street. To learn more about the project partners, please visit www.60oncenter.com and www.ganggangculture.com.