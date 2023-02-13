Life.Style.Live!

Eskenazi Health uplifts diverse pharmacists through HBCU partnership

Eskenazi Health is committed to serving patients from diverse backgrounds, and that comes with a responsibility to hire diverse medical providers and employees who understand patients’ backgrounds and needs. Katasha Butler, PharmD, MBA, Medication Use Process and Regulatory Compliance Coordinator at Eskenazi Health, joined us today to discuss how Eskenazi Health is uplifting diverse pharmacists.

Eskenazi Health developed a recruitment program with five historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU’s) to recruit pharmacy students for the Eskenazi Health Pharmacy Residency Program. The residency program gives pharmacy residents the opportunity to specialize in areas such as critical care and infectious disease. The purpose of the program is “to build on the Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and provide additional training and competencies to create strong clinical pharmacists.”

For more information on the Eskenazi Health Pharmacy Residency Program, please visit https://www.eskenazihealth.edu/careers/pharmacy. To donate to the Pharmacy Scholarship Fund, please visit https://eskenazihealthfoundation.org/donate/. Please enter “EH Pharmacy Department Scholarships” in the comments field.

