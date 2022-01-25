Life.Style.Live!

ESPN legend Mike Golic empowers others to tackle diabetes

The countdown to the big game is underway, and Mike Golic, former pro football defensive lineman, sportscaster and certified diabetes care and education specialist, is always excited for the best day of football of the year.

He joined us today to discuss the importance of having a personalized diabetes management plan. They’ll also talk about how a holistic approach can help others meet their specific needs and goals.

At the same time, Golic is also eager to share his playbook to help Americans manage their diabetes. When Golic was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes 16 years ago, he sought advice from family members also living with the condition, but quickly realized that he needed a plan to fit his specific needs and goals.

Coming from the world of sports, Mike knew that a well-considered plan could mean the difference between a touchdown and a fumble. Mike began creating a game plan to manage his condition and broke down each aspect of his diabetes management—such as exercise, healthy eating and health monitoring — thinking about what “plays” he could use to manage each one.

At first, his plays were basic, but as Mike continued his diabetes journey, his playbook evolved. Recently, Mike turned to a holistic approach for his diabetes management; a digital one-stop-shop that offers a customized program of health and wellness tools from experts like Noom, Fitbit, Cecelia Health and Welldoc. It allows Mike to build his own individual program choosing from a suite of solutions featuring live and digital diabetes support from experts as well as assistance reaching weight and fitness goals and much more.

More than 34 million people in the U.S. are living with diabetes, a challenging condition to manage that requires near-constant attention to a variety of factors, including blood sugar, diet, sleep, exercise, insulin, other medications, and more.

Diabetes management often involves making changes to diet and lifestyle, developing a workout plan, taking medications, and monitoring blood sugar levels throughout the day. One size doesn’t fit all when it comes to diabetes management, as everyone reacts differently, and a plan that works for one person might not work for someone else.

For more information visit, onetouch.com/talking-type-you.