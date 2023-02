Life.Style.Live!

Experience a very mad tea party at The Alice cocktail experience

How do you get to wonderland? 🐰🍪You go to “The Alice” cocktail experience at Kurt Vonnegut Memorial Library. 🍸

Julia Whitehead, Founder and CEO of Kurt Vonnegut Memorial Library, and Ben Elliott, “The Mad Hatter,” joined us to talk about the immersive cocktail adventure.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Promotional Video: The Alice: A Very Mad Tea Party ☕