Experience Holiday Magic at “A Merry Prairie Holiday” at Conner Prairie

Fishers, IN – Embrace the spirit of the season at A Merry Prairie Holiday at Conner Prairie, a festive experience that brings both modern and historic holiday traditions to life. This year, visitors can enjoy a dazzling array of activities, returning fan favorites, and special events that are sure to create lasting memories.

The festival will run on Fridays through Sundays, from November 29 to December 22. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with festivities continuing until 9:30 p.m. Get ready to immerse yourself in the holiday season at the beautiful Conner Prairie grounds, located at 13400 Allisonville Road in Fishers, Indiana.

The event promises a wealth of attractions for guests of all ages. Highlights include the Reynolds Christmas Lights, which beautifully illuminate the grounds, and the William Conner House’s 3D projection mapping show that brings “‘Twas The Night Before Christmas” to life, offering a nostalgic glimpse of holiday stories from the past. Visitors can also explore the North Pole Village, where families can take photos with Santa and see how Mrs. Claus and the elves prepare for Christmas.

For history lovers, Historic Holidays brings the 1800s to life in Prairietown, where guests can experience the Zimmerman family’s Christmas Eve traditions. Don’t miss the popular Holidays from Around the World Crankie Show and a spirited reading of Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol.

The fun doesn’t stop there! Thrill-seekers can take a ride down the Polar Bear Plunge, a 150-foot snowless tubing hill, or glide around on Frosty’s Skating Rink, a sock-only rink that mimics the feeling of skating on real ice.

Ticket reservations are required for this popular event. General admission is $26 for guests ages 2 and older, with discounts available for Conner Prairie members at $13 per person. Special Access Pass tickets are available for just $5 per person for eligible participants, with advance reservations recommended. Be sure to plan accordingly as food, beverages, and some activities, like the Make & Take Candle Dipping, require additional fees.

The event is fully accessible to individuals with disabilities, though some paths may be challenging due to the historic nature of the site. Attendees are encouraged to wear appropriate footwear for outdoor walking on gravel paths and uneven terrain. Accessible parking is available near the entrance, and there are several areas with outdoor fire pits and heated patios to help keep guests warm during their visit.

The event is a perfect opportunity for families to celebrate the season together. Children will love Kringle’s Carousel, and families can enjoy unique holiday experiences at every turn. There are also seasonal food offerings from local vendors, including hot beverages, comfort food, and sweet treats to fuel your holiday adventure.

Parking is free and easily accessible, with spaces near the main entrance and designated accessible parking spots. Visitors should enter through the temporary entrance near the Apple Store due to ongoing renovations at the Welcome Center.

While the event is planned to take place every weekend through December 22, Conner Prairie reserves the right to cancel activities in the event of severe weather conditions. If this happens, visitors can reschedule or apply the value of their tickets toward a future event or membership.

Whether you’re looking to take in the lights, enjoy the historic charm, or experience something new, A Merry Prairie Holiday at Conner Prairie promises to be a heartwarming experience for all. Be sure to mark your calendars, and come celebrate the magic of the season in a truly unique way.

For more details and to purchase tickets, visit Conner Prairie’s website.