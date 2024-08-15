Experience Jordan Allen’s magic at IndyFringe

Jordan Allen, a neurodivergent entertainer and mental health advocate, is known for his inclusive magic shows, which are designed to be sensory-friendly. Allen, who will be performing at Indie Fringe soon, ensures that his shows are mindful of lighting and sound to create a comfortable environment for all attendees, particularly those who are neurodivergent.

Allen’s performances also incorporate storytelling, sharing his personal experiences with ADHD and autism to connect with his audience. He aims to represent and advocate for neurodivergent individuals by telling his story in a way that others can relate to, emphasizing that theater can be a place for self-discovery.

Allen credits fellow performer Cody Clark for inspiring him to pursue magic and storytelling in a way that resonates with neurodivergent audiences. The response to his shows has been positive, with both children and adults appreciating the safe and accommodating space he creates.

Although Allen is not from Indianapolis, he is no stranger to IndyFringe, with this being his fifth appearance. He is eager to bring his unique brand of magic to the stage, offering a space where audiences can enjoy the performance without feeling overwhelmed by sensory stimuli.

Jordan Allen’s performances at IndyFringe are set to begin this weekend, offering a welcoming environment for all attendees to experience the magic.