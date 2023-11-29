Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Experience magic at the ‘Holiday in the Arts District’

Experience the wonder of the holidays

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Join us for a festive holiday experience in the Arts & Design District, where Melanie Brewer, Senior Project Manager, will guide you through all the exciting happenings.

She joined us to talk about what guests can expect at the “Holiday in the Arts District” event on December 2nd from 2-5 p.m.

Rumor has it that Santa will arrive on a Firetruck!

There will also be various crafts, performances, and enchanting reindeer that will be part of the celebration.

It’s an event you won’t want to miss, and Melanie has all the inside information to make your holiday experience truly magical.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Experience a Jazzy Christmas Brunch...
Life.Style.Live! /
“Black Cake” is Hulu’s newest...
Life.Style.Live! /
AI social media shopping innovations
Life.Style.Live! /
From the Vault: Inside the...
Life.Style.Live! /
Kid-ing with Kayla: Elf on...
Kid-ing with Kayla /
‘Science Claus’ to bring a...
Life.Style.Live! /
Raising Cane’s launches ‘Holiday Plush...
News /
Celebrate the holidays with SoChatti...
Life.Style.Live! /