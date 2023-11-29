Experience magic at the ‘Holiday in the Arts District’

Experience the wonder of the holidays

Join us for a festive holiday experience in the Arts & Design District, where Melanie Brewer, Senior Project Manager, will guide you through all the exciting happenings.

She joined us to talk about what guests can expect at the “Holiday in the Arts District” event on December 2nd from 2-5 p.m.

Rumor has it that Santa will arrive on a Firetruck!

There will also be various crafts, performances, and enchanting reindeer that will be part of the celebration.

It’s an event you won’t want to miss, and Melanie has all the inside information to make your holiday experience truly magical.