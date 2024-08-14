Experience the excitement of Cruise Indy

Kevin Macadaeg, originally from Detroit and now a resident of Indiana, discussed an upcoming event that combines public safety awareness with car culture through Cruise Indy. The event aims to raise funds for a scholarship benefiting families of first responders and military personnel.

Inspired by the success of Detroit’s Woodward Dream Cruise, which started in 1994, Macadaeg hopes to create a similar large-scale event in Indiana that connects various communities.

The Cruise Indy event, now in its fifth year, invites car enthusiasts to participate, regardless of the type of vehicle they own. The event is not structured like a parade, allowing all participants to enjoy the cruise between different venues.

The day will also feature Public Safety Day, where attendees can learn about first responder activities, including demonstrations by the Carmel Police Department and Carmel Fire Department, as well as a helicopter landing to showcase emergency response procedures.

The event will include food trucks and various safety booths, providing an engaging and educational experience for families.