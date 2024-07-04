Experience the “Fireworks of Glass” tower at the Indianapolis Children’s Museum

Celebrate the 4th at The Children’s Museum

Uniquely celebrate Independence Day by visiting the breathtaking “Fireworks of Glass” tower at the Indianapolis Children’s Museum.

On July 4, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., guests can marvel at this colossal blown glass sculpture created by renowned artist Dale Chihuly.

The tower stands an impressive 43 feet tall and features over 3,200 stunning pieces of brilliant blown glass. It rises above a glass ceiling, allowing visitors to view its beauty from all sides.

This masterpiece is one of the largest permanent sculptures created by Chihuly and is sure to leave a lasting impression.

The exhibit is located on the Lower Level, offering a perfect opportunity to celebrate the 4th of July in a memorable and artistic setting.

Don’t miss the chance to experience this extraordinary work of art.