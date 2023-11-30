Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Experience the joy of holiday performances on Indy stages

On The Aisle: Yuletide

by: Amber Hankins
Posted: / Updated:

Get ready for some holiday fun on stage! Here’s Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez, as we go “On the Aisle.”

Yuletide 

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra 

Dec. 1 – 23 

Indianpaspolissymphony.org 

Holiday Pops 

Carmel Symphony Orchestra 

Dec. 10 

Thecenterpresents.org 

Festival of Carols 

Indianapolis Symphonic Choir 

Dec. 13,15 & 17 

Indychoir.org 

A Christmas Carol 

The Indiana Repertory Theatre 

Irtilive.com 

White Christmas 

Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre 

Through Dec.31 

Beefandboards.com 

A Very Phoenix Theatre Xmas Returns 

Phoenix Theatre 

Through Dec. 23 

phoenixtheatre.org 

To read more of Tom’s reviews, visit https://tomalvarez.studio/.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Hendricks County Holiday Gift Guide
Life.Style.Live! /
Big Ten Kickoff Concert coming...
Life.Style.Live! /
Boyz II Men to headline...
Life.Style.Live! /
Anderson Young Ballet Theatre to...
Life.Style.Live! /
ACC basketball tips off on...
Life.Style.Live! /
Firefighter Tim loses the stache...
Life.Style.Live! /
Agave & Rye launches fall...
Life.Style.Live! /
Experience a jazzy Christmas brunch...
Life.Style.Live! /