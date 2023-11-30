Experience the joy of holiday performances on Indy stages
On The Aisle: Yuletide
Get ready for some holiday fun on stage! Here’s Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez, as we go “On the Aisle.”
Yuletide
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
Dec. 1 – 23
Holiday Pops
Carmel Symphony Orchestra
Dec. 10
Festival of Carols
Indianapolis Symphonic Choir
Dec. 13,15 & 17
A Christmas Carol
The Indiana Repertory Theatre
White Christmas
Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
Through Dec.31
A Very Phoenix Theatre Xmas Returns
Phoenix Theatre
Through Dec. 23
