Experience the joy of holiday performances on Indy stages

On The Aisle: Yuletide

Get ready for some holiday fun on stage! Here’s Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez, as we go “On the Aisle.”

Yuletide

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Dec. 1 – 23

Indianpaspolissymphony.org

Holiday Pops

Carmel Symphony Orchestra

Dec. 10

Thecenterpresents.org

Festival of Carols

Indianapolis Symphonic Choir

Dec. 13,15 & 17

Indychoir.org

A Christmas Carol

The Indiana Repertory Theatre

Irtilive.com

White Christmas

Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

Through Dec.31

Beefandboards.com

A Very Phoenix Theatre Xmas Returns

Phoenix Theatre

Through Dec. 23

phoenixtheatre.org

To read more of Tom’s reviews, visit https://tomalvarez.studio/.