Experience the magic of Gershwin with Carmel Symphony Orchestra

Join Anne Marie Chastain, Executive Director of the Carmel Symphony Orchestra, and Caleb Bullock, Managing Director of CBIZ and Board President of the Carmel Symphony Orchestra, as they invite you to a musical adventure like no other.

Discover the relaxed and welcoming atmosphere at the Palladium, where you can dress comfortably and receive friendly guidance from the box office and ushers.

For those from out of town, rest assured that parking in Carmel is always free on the streets and in nearby garages, and valet parking arrangements can be made in advance.

Tune in to hear about this weekend’s performance of “Gershwin’s Magic Key,” a family-friendly event at the Palladium on Sunday, October 22nd at 4:00 pm.

Presented by Classical Kids LIVE from Chicago, this Grammy-nominated production promises a delightful experience for all ages.

Whether you’re a seasoned symphony-goer or a first-timer, the Carmel Symphony Orchestra will make your musical journey unforgettable.

Don’t miss out!