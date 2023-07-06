Experience the thrill of sports at The Children’s Museum

The Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience® at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis offers much more than a typical park—it’s an interactive wonderland for sports enthusiasts of all ages. Located in the heart of Central Indiana, this immersive attraction aims to foster a lifelong love of sports through inclusive and fear-free fun.

At the Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience®, children can engage in “my-sized” sports activities that encourage them to explore their strengths, learn new sports, and create lasting memories with their Home Team—family and close friends. This sports haven goes beyond traditional sports experiences by providing meaningful lessons, healthy habits, and interactive opportunities for children of all abilities.

During an interview, Allison Stitle, Associate Vice President of Experience Development and Family Learning, can shed light on what sets the Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience® apart from other sports attractions. She can also highlight the wide range of sports available for visitors, as well as how the outdoor experiences are designed to be accessible and inclusive for all children and families.

If you’re seeking an exciting and educational adventure, make sure to explore the Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience® at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. It’s a place where the spirit of sports comes alive, fostering a passion for physical activity and creating treasured memories for families and sports enthusiasts alike.