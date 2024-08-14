Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Experience the unique sound of Eli Lev

Eli Lev: Part 1

by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

Musician Eli Lev is promoting his latest project, an EP titled “Present Journey,” which reflects his experiences as a middle-aged, independent artist who embraces a mobile lifestyle. Love, known for his blend of country, pop, rock, and singer-songwriter styles, describes his music as a mix of Johnny Cash, Stevie Nicks, Jason Mraz, and Jack Johnson.

Lev has spent the past three years touring extensively across the United States and Canada, performing and sharing his music with diverse audiences. He began his music career at a young age, with his first song, “My White Underwear,” performed at a middle school talent show.

Currently, Lev is on tour and will be performing in Muncie, Indiana, followed by stops in Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, and Maryland. His setlist includes a song titled “We Need a Bigger Bus,” which he describes as a call for community and inclusivity, urging more people to join in on the journey and enjoy the ride together.

Lev continues to build his music career, bringing his unique style to audiences across the country.

Eli Lev: Part 2

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

The Nature Conservatory: Reviving Northwestern...
Life.Style.Live! /
The Buck Rogers Band rocks...
Life.Style.Live! /
Meet Dank and Doobie: Domesticated...
Life.Style.Live! /
Get ready for the First...
Life.Style.Live! /
Experience the excitement of Cruise...
Life.Style.Live! /
Simple and quick tomato recipes...
Life.Style.Live! /
Indianapolis Uplift Foundation announces 5th...
Life.Style.Live! /
Indiana Young Readers Center promotes...
Life.Style.Live! /