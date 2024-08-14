Experience the unique sound of Eli Lev

Musician Eli Lev is promoting his latest project, an EP titled “Present Journey,” which reflects his experiences as a middle-aged, independent artist who embraces a mobile lifestyle. Love, known for his blend of country, pop, rock, and singer-songwriter styles, describes his music as a mix of Johnny Cash, Stevie Nicks, Jason Mraz, and Jack Johnson.

Lev has spent the past three years touring extensively across the United States and Canada, performing and sharing his music with diverse audiences. He began his music career at a young age, with his first song, “My White Underwear,” performed at a middle school talent show.

Currently, Lev is on tour and will be performing in Muncie, Indiana, followed by stops in Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, and Maryland. His setlist includes a song titled “We Need a Bigger Bus,” which he describes as a call for community and inclusivity, urging more people to join in on the journey and enjoy the ride together.

Lev continues to build his music career, bringing his unique style to audiences across the country.