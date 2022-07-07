Life.Style.Live!

Expert tips to keep your home safe and secure

With summer travel in full swing, home protection and security is a top priority for homeowners. Tech Expert, Mom, and Consumer Journalist Anna De Souza joined us today to share some of the latest tech trends for keeping your home protected.

According to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program, in 2019, burglars strike every 30 seconds. But safety isn’t the only concern; according to iProperty Management, nationwide, household leaks waste an estimated one trillion gallons or enough to supply 11 million homes with water for a year.

Having a plan to keep your home and family protected can help you build confidence when you’re away. The Hippo app offers proactive services and support so that homeowners can avoid unexpected home repairs and feel in control of protecting their home. Hippo offers complimentary smart home kits with all eligible home insurance policies, with discounts for those who activate a smart home security system such as SimpliSafe.

SimpliSafe is the go to smart home security company out there for that very reason. SimpliSafe is known for its award winning whole home protection against burglary, fire, water damage, and more.

Courtesy: hippo and SimpliSafe

