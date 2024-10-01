Explore Cuban culture at Havana: Generations of Dreams

The Cuban Art Experience, a two-day pop-up event, will take place this weekend in Indianapolis. The event, called Havana: Generations of Dreams, will showcase the work of Cuban artists Lydia Aguilar, Raul Lopez Aguilar, and Viviana Mendez. The first day of the event will be held Friday at the Factory Arts District, followed by a semi-private event on Saturday featuring food, drinks, and live music. “It really is a celebration of Cuban culture,” said event founder Dirk Lance, who discovered the artists during a visit to Havana.

The exhibit will feature nearly 60 pieces, including mixed-media works incorporating acrylics, oils, and Cuban newspaper. Lance explained his passion for bringing Cuban art to the U.S., noting, “We’re here to really celebrate what Cuba brings to the art world.” While the artists themselves are unable to attend due to travel restrictions, their work will be available for purchase at the event.

In addition to the artwork, Saturday’s event will feature Cuban-themed cocktails from 8th Day Distillery and food from YATS, including traditional dishes like Ropa Vieja. The event is free and offers attendees an opportunity to explore Cuban culture through both its art and cuisine. Dirk emphasized the depth of the art, stating that many will be “genuinely surprised” by the range and quality of the pieces, which go beyond stereotypical depictions of Cuban life. The Cuban Art Experience aims to connect attendees with this often-overlooked aspect of Cuban culture.

To attend the event, please email your RSVP to cubanartindy@gmail.com