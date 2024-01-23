Exploring culinary flavors at Devour Indy

Devour Indy is back, bringing the winter vibes to Indy’s dining scene!

Get ready to dive into the flavors of the season with prix-fixe menus at six fantastic Huse Culinary restaurants, including the always-awesome Harry and Izzy’s Downtown.

Whether you’re up for a cozy dine-in experience or prefer enjoying it at home, they’ve got you covered.

Harry and Izzy’s menus are a treat, ranging from a $35 lunch to dinner options between $45 and $69.

Pro tip: snag a reservation if you’re dining in, and for takeout, it’s smart to call ahead. Now, let’s talk about Huse Culinary – these folks know their stuff.

They’re the brains behind iconic spots like St. Elmo Steak House and 1933 Lounge, serving up top-notch steaks since 1902.

Don’t miss out on their world-famous St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail® – it’s legendary. Check out HuseCulinary.com for more mouthwatering details!