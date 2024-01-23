Exploring culinary flavors at Devour Indy
Devour Indy Winterfest
Devour Indy is back, bringing the winter vibes to Indy’s dining scene!
Get ready to dive into the flavors of the season with prix-fixe menus at six fantastic Huse Culinary restaurants, including the always-awesome Harry and Izzy’s Downtown.
Whether you’re up for a cozy dine-in experience or prefer enjoying it at home, they’ve got you covered.
Harry and Izzy’s menus are a treat, ranging from a $35 lunch to dinner options between $45 and $69.
Pro tip: snag a reservation if you’re dining in, and for takeout, it’s smart to call ahead. Now, let’s talk about Huse Culinary – these folks know their stuff.
They’re the brains behind iconic spots like St. Elmo Steak House and 1933 Lounge, serving up top-notch steaks since 1902.
Don’t miss out on their world-famous St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail® – it’s legendary. Check out HuseCulinary.com for more mouthwatering details!