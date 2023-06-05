Ezra Speaking – Good Deeds Giveaway

Ezra Speaking, the 7-year-old rising YouTube star, is back on Life.Style.Live! today with a giveaway.

He is doing a good deed giveaway. All you have to do to enter is do a good deed or an act of kindness for someone else.

You can enter by going to the Ezra Speaking website and submitting what good deed you did for someone.

The giveaway winner will get an autographed CD Album of Lauren Daigle’s new album, “Thank God I Do”.

There are still 25 days left to enter the giveaway. Go do a good deed and enter for a chance to win!