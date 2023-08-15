Ezra Speaking sits down with American violinist Lindsey Stirling

Ladies and gentlemen welcome back to another segment featuring this YouTube sensation, Ezra Speaking! We’ve got something truly special for you today – an exclusive interview with the incredibly talented Lindsey Stirling, who’s set to grace the stage here in Indianapolis this Tuesday, August 15th. Ezra had the honor of sitting down with Lindsey for about 30 minutes, and let me tell you, it was an absolute delight.

In this interview, Lindsey and Ezra dive deep into her journey as a violinist and electronic music artist. They discuss her unique fusion of classical and modern sounds, as well as her creative process when it comes to composing those mesmerizing melodies. She also shares some insights into her upcoming performance that’s been making waves. Her blend of artistry and innovation is truly awe-inspiring.

Now, I know you’re all excited to hear what Lindsey had to say, so make sure to tune in for this engaging conversation. Rest assured, you’re in for a treat. Remember, if you’re as excited about this as we are, feel free to enjoy the full interview above!