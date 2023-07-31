Ezra Speaking talks upcoming concerts at Indiana State Fair

Get ready for a thrilling episode of “Ezra Speaking” on YouTube, where we’ll be diving into the exciting world of the Indiana State Fair! As the fair kicked off on July 28th and continues until August 20th, Ezra is looking forward to everything the fair has to offer.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a state fair without some mind-blowing concerts, and this year’s lineup is no exception! Ezra will be taking us through the exciting roster of FREE concerts that await fairgoers this year. Prepare to be amazed by captivating performances from artists like Styx on August 4th, Quiet Riot on August 5th, TobyMac on August 6th, Gin Blossoms on August 11th, Skillet on August 13th, and wrapping up with the legendary CeCe Winans on August 20th, all starting at 7:30 p.m. Let’s get ready to rock and groove together at the Indiana State Fair!