Fair Haven celebrates milestone with 12th Annual Parisian Market Fundraiser

Indianapolis (WISH) — Fair Haven, a local nonprofit providing complimentary housing for seriously ill patients and their families, is gearing up for its 12th annual Parisian Market fundraiser. This year’s event will take place at Glendale Town Center on October 3-5, 2024, and aims to support the organization’s mission of offering a home-away-from-home for those seeking vital medical care in Indianapolis.

Fair Haven has reached a significant milestone, having provided over 50,000 nights of lodging to more than 2,000 families since its establishment in 2007. The nonprofit offers fully furnished accommodations near some of Indianapolis’s leading healthcare facilities, including the IU Simon Cancer Center and Franciscan Health Cancer Center, ensuring that families can stay together during difficult times without the burden of lodging costs.

The Parisian Market, Fair Haven’s largest fundraiser, features a unique shopping experience with hundreds of hand-selected items, including furniture, art, and estate jewelry—all offered at prices lower than typical consignment stores. This year’s market promises to be bigger than ever, with shoppers able to snag great deals over the course of the two-day event.

In addition to shopping, attendees can indulge in delicious baked goods available for purchase, beautifully presented on plates that can be taken home after the treats are enjoyed.

Event Details:

Location: Glendale Town Center, 2625 E. 62nd St., #1007, Indianapolis

Special Preview Night: Thursday, October 3, from 6-8 p.m. (Tickets: $100)

Thursday, October 3, from 6-8 p.m. (Tickets: $100) General Shopping Hours: Friday, October 4, and Saturday, October 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Tickets: $5; free for children 16 and under)

Tickets can be purchased online at fairhavenfoundation.org or at the door.

As Fair Haven continues its mission of sharing the love of Jesus Christ through gracious hospitality and support, community participation in events like the Parisian Market plays a crucial role in sustaining its operations and extending its reach to those in need.