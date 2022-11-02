Life.Style.Live!

Fall Fest to feature student poetry contest at Indianapolis Central Library, Central Park ‘Exonerated 5’ member to speak

The Indy Fall Fest is just around the corner and so is the Slammin’ Rhymes Contest.

This means that youth poetry challenge for grades 7-12 will have the opportunity to participate in the Youth Poetry Challenge.

Kevin Richardson of the Central Park Five will be the keynote speaker, and Eric D. Saunders, known as “The Green Eyed Bandit,” will perform. He also joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Kim Ewers, IndyPL staff person. to share more about what you can expect from the event and to give a preview performance.

More About Fall Fest:

The Indianapolis Public Library’s African-American History Committee, in support of the Center for Black Literature & Culture, presents Fall Fest 2022 and Slamming Rhymes Challenge 16. The family-friendly fall festival will include an inspirational speech from special guest Kevin Richardson of the Central Park Five. The Central Park Five is a group of Black and Latino youths who served sentences ranging from six to twelve years after being falsely convicted of the assault of a white woman in 1989. In addition to Richardson’s talk, local youth will participate in Slammin’ Rhymes, a contest for poets, rappers, and spoken word artists in grades 7-12. The celebration takes place Saturday, November 19 from noon – 4 p.m at Central Library.

